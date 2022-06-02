Police say man high on meth threatens to kill Jenner Township man

Jun. 2—SOMERSET, Pa. — A Somerset man who police say was high on methamphetamine and running around without shoes and a shirt, was jailed Wednesday, accused of threatening to kill a Jenner Township man, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged Michael Wesley Brendle, 39, of the 200 block of Schoolhouse Road, with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, burglary, and loitering and prowling at night time.

According to a complaint affidavit, Brendle was allegedly banging on the garage at a residence on Pelesky Road, shouting, "I'm going to kill you."

When troopers arrived, they found Brendle wearing only blue jeans.

Brendle reportedly told troopers that he had taken a bad batch of methamphetamine and was having problems, the affidavit said.

Troopers found a broken cabinet inside the detached garage and tools and other items scattered throughout the garage.

Brendle was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $25,000 bond.

Brendle was arrested for a similar incident in Jenner Township in April.

In that case, police said, Brendle allegedly entered a woman's Drift Road residence while she was asleep on the couch. Brendle then entered the bedroom, knocking items from the shelf before running away, wearing only underwear and a red shirt.

Troopers charged him with burglary, criminal trespass, harassment and disorderly conduct.