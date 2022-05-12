Police say man hit 3 pedestrians

May 12—HIGH POINT — A Mecklenburg County man is accused of driving drunk, hitting three pedestrians at a south High Point intersection and then driving away late Wednesday night.

The three were hit about 10 p.m. at the intersection of E. Springfield Road and Bellemeade Street, the High Point Police Department said. Their injuries ranged from serious to minor, and all were taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for medical treatment.

Two were treated and released, but the third, a juvenile, remains in the hospital for treatment of injuries police described as serious but not life-threatening. Police said the names of the three will not be released.

Witnesses gave police a detailed description of the vehicle, including its make — Mercedes-Benz — and color and where it had damage from the collision, police said.

About 2:15 a.m. Thursday, a person called 911 to report a driver who appeared to be intoxicated near the intersection of Eastchester Drive and N. University Parkway. The caller's description of the car matched the car from the hit-and-run, and the caller described noticeable damage.

Officers immediately went to the area, found the car, a 2014 Mercedes-Benz, and pulled it over.

Victor Charles Brooks, 63, of Huntersville, which is north of Charlotte, was taken into custody, charged with driving while impaired, felony hit-and-run and possession of a fraudulent ID. Bond was set at $25,000 secured.