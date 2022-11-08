Police: Man hit, killed by vehicle in Fairborn Monday evening

A man died from his injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Fairborn Monday evening, according to a Fairborn police spokesperson.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Kauffman Avenue near West Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

The victim, only identified as a 71-year-old man, was hit by a vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene by medics, the police spokesperson said in a media release.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of family and further investigation by Fairborn police and the Greene County Coroner’s Office.

Fairborn police are continuing to investigate the incident and at this time do not believe foul play was involved in this incident, and the driver of the vehicle was not cited, the spokesperson said in the release.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.