Police: Man hit by pickup on Richmond Avenue in Staunton

STAUNTON — Police said a pedestrian was struck Tuesday night by a pickup on Richmond Avenue in Staunton, according to a report.

The incident took place at about 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Frontier Drive.

Sgt. Butch Shifflett, a spokesperson for the Staunton Police Department, said a 58-year-old Waynesboro man was wearing dark clothing and impeding traffic when he was hit by a westbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

The man suffered visible facial injuries and was taken to Augusta Health in Fishersville for treatment. The report did not state why the man was in the roadway.

No charges were filed.

Shifflett said the truck that struck the man was slightly damaged.

Tuesday night's incident came just two days after a man was hit by a vehicle Sunday night in Waynesboro. The victim in that incident was seriously injured and flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, police said.

From Queens to Staunton: Stuart Hall basketball star gaining interest from Division I colleges

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Police: Man hit by pickup in Staunton on Richmond Avenue