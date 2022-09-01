Police: Man hit trooper with car in attempt to evade capture during wild chase on I-495

A man is facing criminal charges after state police say he hit a trooper with his car in an attempt to evade capture during a wild chase on Interstate 495 early Thursday morning.

Eric Duffy, 34, of Barre, was arrested on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury, leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage, resisting arrest, failure to stop for police, speeding, and marked lanes violation, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responding to a report of an erratic driver on the southbound side of the highway in Methuen just before 1 a.m. stopped Duffy’s yellow Honda Accord in Lowell, state police said.

Duffy allegedly refused to comply with a trooper’s instructions and sped away from the traffic stop.

Duffy later exited the highway onto Boston Road in Westford and pulled into Haffner’s gas station. A trooper then deployed his Taser in an effort to prevent Duffy from fleeing, but it proved unsuccessful.

“Duffy put his car in reverse and backed into a cruiser, then he drove forward, hitting a trooper who was on foot and causing him to roll onto the Honda’s hood,” state police said in a statement.

Another chase ensued on the northbound side of I-495, where troopers were ultimately able to corner Duffy and take him into custody.

The trooper who Duffy is accused of hitting was treated for minor injuries. Duffy remains hospitalized with injuries he suffered when troopers boxed-in his vehicle.

An investigation remains ongoing.

