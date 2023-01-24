Police: Man hurt, gunman sought after shooting at Orlando motel

Police are looking for the person who shot a man late Monday near downtown Orlando.

Shortly before midnight, officers were dispatched to the area of West Colonial Drive and Edgewater Drive.

READ: Orange County deputies resign after tip leads to investigation into them having sex on duty

At that location, police said they determined that a man had been shot at the Howard Vernon Motel.

Police say a man was shot at an Orlando motel late Monday night.

Police said the victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment; they did not provide his name or his condition.

READ: Isaac makes NBA return after 904 days

The Orlando Police Department also told Channel 9 that detectives are working leads on a suspect, but at last report, officers had not made an arrest.

OPD said while the shooting remained under investigation, it did not have a public safety concern following the incident.

WATCH: Video shows tense moments after woman allegedly killed terminally ill husband at hospital

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.