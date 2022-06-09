Police: Man hurt in shoot-out along Interstate 4 in Orlando

Someone opened fire on a man who was driving on Interstate 4 late Wednesday night, Orlando police said.

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to westbound I-4 near the Conroy Road exit.

On scene, police said they determined that the victim had pulled to the side of the interstate after being shot.

The injured man then got out of his vehicle and also fired a gun multiple times.

Orlando police are investigating a shooting along I-4 near Conroy Road.

He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment and is expected to survive, OPD said.

Police said they were still seeking information about suspects and witnesses.

Investigators have not said what may have prompted the shooting.

As of 4 a.m. Thursday, crime scene detectives continued to process evidence at the scene and several westbound lanes of I-4 remained shut down.

WFTV traffic anchor Alexa Lorenzo is monitoring traffic conditions along that stretch of I-4.

