Police: Man illegally carried gun into Kum & Go, drove car into snowbank

An Iowa City man was arrested after police say he allegedly drove his Cadillac DeVille while intoxicated to a Kum & Go, illegally carried a gun into the store and asked for help getting his car out of a snowbank.

Police say Matthew Elgin Evans, 25, did not have a permit to carry a gun on Wednesday evening when officers received a call regarding a weapons offense from a North Liberty Kum & Go.

When officers arrived on the scene, Evans allegedly pulled out his handgun and later dropped it. His car was still running when they arrived, according to a complaint.

Witnesses say he came into the Kum & Go asking for help to remove his car, which was stuck. He allegedly showed his gun inside the store.

According to the complaint, Evans was taken to the Coralville Police Department and registered a blood alcohol content level of 0.213%. Police say he admitted he was intoxicated.

He's being held in the Johnson County Jail on an $8,500 bond.

