Police: Man impersonates parent at Xenia school, planned to abduct child

A man is in jail after police say he pretended to be a parent at a school “open house” event in Xenia with the intent to kidnap a child.

Xenia Police said Reid Duran, 35, of Fairborn, went into St. Brigid School Monday night during a beginning of the school year “open house” event and pretended to be a parent of one of the children attending the event.

When police arrived on scene, Duran told officers he was trying to get to Greene Memorial Hospital, but stopped at the school when he saw a group of people outside. He said he wanted to talk to them because “he struggles being social with others,” according to an arrest report.

Duran agreed to go to the Justice Center to speak with police about why he was at the school. Shortly after he entered an interview room, Duran allegedly grabbed a pen and tried to stab a Xenia officer. He was then taken into custody.

After being taken into custody, Duran admitted that he went to the school to kidnap one of the children attending the event, according to a release from Xenia Police.

Police said Duran tried to escape from the interview room and had to be physically restrained after speaking with detectives.

Duran was charged Tuesday with attempted kidnapping, felonious assault and escape. He’s being held without bond in the Greene County Jail.

His next court date has not be scheduled.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at (937) 376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at (937) 347-1623.