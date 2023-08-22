Police: Man initiated pursuit on motorcycle after domestic dispute over dog

Aug. 22—WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man fled a domestic dispute initiated a pursuit on a motorcycle through several municipalities until he was captured asking a stranger for a ride on Sunday.

Henri Daniel Barnes, 41, of Phillip Street, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, evading arrest and other offenses following the pursuit that began in the area of George Avenue and North Washington Street in Wilkes-Barre onto the North Cross Valley Expressway into Plains Township, Jenkins Township and Pittston before he returned to Wilkes-Barre, according to court records.

Police in court records say Barnes abandoned the motorcycle he was operating, discarded his helmet and approached a man buying diapers at a Family Dollar store asking for a ride and to use a cellular phone on South Main Street.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman told police Barnes showed up at her residence on Woodside Drive with a dog. The woman told Barnes she did not want the dog that resulted in an argument.

During the argument, she claimed Barnes slapped her face, choked her and smashed items inside her residence. After they separated, the woman was taking a shower when Barnes asked for a kiss. When she refused, she said Barnes slapped and choked her again.

Barnes fled her residence on a motorcycle when she called 911.

Police spotted Barnes in the area of George Avenue and North Washington Street operating the motorcycle.

Barnes initiated a pursuit and turned onto the North Cross Valley Expressway into Plains Township where he accelerated at a high rate of speed while committing traffic violations, the complaint says.

Barnes drove through Jenkins Township and Pittston City and turned around and returned to Wilkes-Barre where he turned onto Elk Lane, according to the complaint.

Police in the complaint say Barnes drove into the yard of a private residence at a dead end where he abandoned the motorcycle on foot.

Police from Kingston and Plains Township assisted city police in setting up a perimeter in the neighborhood until they learned Barnes had approached a man buying diapers at the Family Dollar store on South Main Street.

In addition to fleeing or attempting to elude police and evading arrest, Barnes was also charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment, driving without a license and five traffic and vehicle violations.

After Barnes was apprehended, police allege they found a glass pipe with burnt ends and a plastic bag containing two marijuana blunts.

Barnes was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby of Wright Township and was released Monday after posting $10,000 bail, court records say.