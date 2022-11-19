Police: Man injured after being shot in Cathedral City

Cathedral City Police say a man was shot while riding his bicycle on Friday, but his injuries are not life threatening.

The Cathedral City Police Department said they responded to a report of someone shot in the area of Pauline Avenue and Vega Road around 7:39 p.m. They found a 33-year-old Cathedral City resident with two non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his leg and shoulder.

The man told police he was riding his bicycle when the passenger of a brown sedan leaned out the car window, fired at him, and fled, the department said. Officers found shell casings in the area. The victim was taken to the hospital and in stable condition as of Friday night.

The department asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact them at 760-770-0300, cathedralcitypolice.com or tips@cathedralcity.gov. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling 760-341-STOP, 1-800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

