Police say a man was injured in daylight Olneyville shooting

PROVIDENCE — A 22-year-old man sustained a head injury late Thursday afternoon when he came under gunfire in Olneyville, according to Providence police.

The man was in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital, said Providence police Detective Maj. David Lapatin.

The man was in a car with a passenger that pulled just past a parking lot for the Providence Community Health Center at about 4:30 p.m.

The sedan had backed into the lot from Atwood Street when someone ran out of a driveway across the street and opened fire on the car, Lapatin said.

Detectives hadn't yet received specific information on the nature of the man's head injury, he said.

No arrests were made. The passenger in the car was not injured. An investigation continues.

