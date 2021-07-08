Police: Man injured during fight with roommate over packing

Jul. 8—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man injured his roommate during a fight the pair had over packing, police said.

Terry L. Duss, 60, 859 Kari Drive, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of substantial battery and strangulation and suffocation, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Duss is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with his roommate.

Duss returns to court Aug. 23.

The roommate, Jonah R. Henning, 41, is charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

Henning is free on a $100 signature bond.

According to the criminal complaint:

Henning called police on Tuesday to report that Duss had attacked him.

Officers arrived to find Henning with a golf ball-sized bump on the back of his head, a scrape on the top of his head and the left side of his face near the jawline was swollen.

Henning said he and the mother of his children got into a verbal argument related to packing.

Duss stepped in and began arguing with Henning.

Henning said he was attacked when he went downstairs to start packing the washer and dryer.

Henning believed his jaw was possibly broken and that he may have a concussion or head trauma.

Duss told police he and Henning agreed to fight to resolve their verbal argument.

Duss said that at one point, Henning told him that Henning was the man of the house.

In the basement, Henning grabbed Duss by the arm, producing large red scratch marks and bruising.

Henning then threw Duss against a wall.

Duss responded by punching and kicking Henning numerous times before placing Henning in a rear head choke until Henning passed out.

Duss said he was living with Henning and the mother of Henning's children because he was experiencing homelessness.

Henning was free on a signature bond for a pending misdemeanor case in Eau Claire County. A condition of the bond prohibited Henning from committing new crimes.

If convicted of the felony charges, Duss could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.