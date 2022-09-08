Police: Man injured in Hartford shooting on Magnolia Street

A man was injured in a shooting on Magnolia Street in Hartford late Wednesday night, according to police.

The Hartford Police Department responded to the area of 100 block of Magnolia Street for a ShotSpotter activation just before midnight Wednesday. While on the scene, a man in his 40s arrived at a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, police said.

According to police, the man’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford Police at 860-722-8477.