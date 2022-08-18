Police: Man injured in Pioneer Square stabbing, suspect fled on foot

Seattle police are investigating after a man was stabbed Wednesday in the Pioneer Square neighborhood.

According to police, officers were called to a stabbing just after 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Second Avenue Extension South.

When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man with a stab wound to his leg.

Seattle Fire Department medics treated the man before transporting him to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Police believe the suspect and victim know each other and had a verbal altercation before the stabbing.

Witnesses described the suspect as a Hispanic man wearing a construction vest over a long sleeve black shirt, jeans and a hat.

Witnesses say he got away on foot.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

