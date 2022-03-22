Police: Man intentionally causes three-vehicle collision in downtown EC

Mar. 22—EAU CLAIRE — A man intentionally caused a three-vehicle collision over the weekend in downtown Eau Claire, police say.

Following the crash, the man made comments about people being after him. He approached one of the vehicles involved in the crash with a hammer but left the scene when he realized he didn't know the people in the vehicle, authorities said.

Emmanuel Erickson, 37, 1828 S. Hastings Way, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of negligent operation of a vehicle, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

A $1,000 cash bail was set for Erickson, which prohibits him from having contact with the victims or known drug dealers or users. He must also maintain absolute sobriety.

Erickson returns to court Tuesday, March 29, for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police officers were sent to North Farwell and Galloway streets just before noon Sunday for a reported crash and disturbance. One of the drivers was hitting the window of one of the vehicles involved in the crash with a hammer.

Officers arrived to find the man with the hammer, who was identified as Erickson. Erickson's vehicle had heavy front-end damage while the other two vehicles in the crash had rear-end damage.

The driver and passenger of a Jeep told police Erickson struck them from behind. The collision forced the Jeep into a third vehicle, they said.

Public space camera footage of the incident showed that Erickson appeared to purposely strike the Jeep because Erickson made no effort to slow his vehicle.

Following the crash, Erickson ran toward the Jeep carrying a hammer and struck the window of the Jeep. Erickson was also swearing at the driver and passenger of the Jeep.

Erickson then said something about the driver and passenger of the Jeep being the "wrong person" and apologized before running off.

Erickson later told police people were following him and that they were "all over the place" looking for him. Erickson admitted to not knowing the people in the Jeep.

Erickson did not provide details about why he hit the other vehicles. He told an officer multiple times that he was crazy.

Erickson told police he had used methamphetamine and other drugs two days earlier but hadn't used any on Sunday.

Erickson said the vehicle he was driving belonged to a friend and there was no insurance coverage on the vehicle.

Erickson was arrested and taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.

At the time of the incident, Erickson was free on bond for a pending felony case in Eau Claire County. A condition of the bond prohibited him from committing new crimes.

Erickson is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of identity theft in May 2015 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the felony charges in the crash case, Erickson could be sentenced to up to eight years in prison.