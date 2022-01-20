Police: Man jailed after alleged machete attack

Jan. 20—A Glynn County man allegedly attacked another with a machete Friday night at a residence on Pennick Road, nearly hacking off his left arm in the process, according to an arrest warrant.

Clinton Taylor, 33, remained Wednesday in the Glynn County Detention Center, held without bond on a charge of aggravated battery.

The 32-year-old victim was taken by ambulance Friday to Southeast Georgia Health System with injuries that included a broken and severely lacerated left arm, two nearly severed fingers on his left hand and dislodged teeth, according to an arrest warrant filed Monday in Glynn County Magistrate Court.

The assault occurred at Taylor's residence in the 500 block of Pennick Road.

Glynn County police responded to a call at 8:30 p.m. Friday that a person had been injured during a disturbance at Taylor's residence. Police found the injured man at the residence, according to a media release issued by county police on Saturday.

A 911 caller reported that the attacker left the residence on a motorcycle.

Police located the suspect on the motorcycle and apprehended him after a short pursuit.

Police booked Taylor at 10 a.m. Saturday at the county jail and charged him with aggravated battery, jail records show.

In the warrant filed Monday in magistrate court, police said Taylor attacked the man and "maliciously caused bodily harm," according to the report.

Police allege Taylor hit the victim "with a machete several times, knocking out teeth, breaking his left arm (and nearly detaching it, as well as two fingers on this hand)," the warrant said. "This action was not taken in self-defense."

Police said the machete attack "seriously" disfigured the victim.

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to a burglary in progress at the Pennick Road residence after Taylor had been taken to jail, according to a police report. A man told police he saw a pickup truck back up to the house at about 1:30 p.m., after which he saw the driver "walk out with items three separate times."

The residence had just been cleared as a crime scene from the previous night's assault case before the burglary occurred, the report said. Police found a broken front window, an open back door and signs of the struggle that had occurred the night before, the report said.