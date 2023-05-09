Police: Man jailed on homicide charges stemming from 2022 Richland Township crash

May 9—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The investigation into the July 2022 three-vehicle crash in Richland Township that killed a Windber man ended Monday when a Geistown man was jailed on homicide charges, authorities said.

Richland Township police Capt. Rick Pollino charged Donald Wayne Burkett, 39, of the 1220 block of Christy Drive, with homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI.

Pollino also charged Burkett with involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and multiple traffic violations.

The crash happened on Scalp Avenue.

Toby Shreffler, 20, of Windber, was the front-seat passenger in a 2006 Hyundai Sonata driven by his 25-year-old sister.

They were pulling out of Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1007 Scalp Ave., when the vehicle was struck by Burkett's 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt.

Richland volunteer firefighters cut all three people from their vehicles and they were taken by East Hills EMS to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.

Shreffler died in the intensive care unit.

Police said Burkett was driving 98 mph at the time and admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana.

Burkett was arraigned by District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $300,000.