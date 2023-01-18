Police: Man jailed for shooting at mail carrier charged with shooting at people along McKnight Road

A man in jail for allegedly shooting at a mail carrier in Pittsburgh earlier this month has been charged with shooting at multiple people along a busy roadway that same day.

Police say Martinel Humphries, 28, shot at multiple people along McKnight Road in Ross Township on Jan. 5, hitting a man and several cars.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 person shot, another injured after shooting along busy McKnight Road

This happened shortly after Humphries allegedly shot at a postal carrier in Perry North. The mail carrier was not hit by gunfire.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man arrested, charged for allegedly shooting at postal carrier in Pittsburgh

Humphries was arrested for that shooting, and police said at the time they were investigating if the two incidents were related. According to court documents, witness testimony, video surveillance and shell casings at the scene tied Humphries to the McKnight Road shootings.

He is being charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and firearms violations.

This is a developing story. Check back for information and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





TRENDING NOW:

2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Wilkins Township Family of man who died helping shooting victim at local Walmart suing off-duty officer, township Family of man killed in hit-and-run on Pittsburgh’s South Shore pleads for driver to come forward VIDEO: Local man, son killed in eastern Pennsylvania crash DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts