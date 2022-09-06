Police: Man, juvenile facing charges after shootout at Pageland Dollar General

Police are investigating after a juvenile was hurt in a shooting at a Pageland Dollar General Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the store on Van Lingle Mungo Boulevard just before 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Once they got to the scene, police said those involved had already left.

While investigating, authorities learned a man identified as Marquise Evans, 23, and a juvenile were inside the Dollar General when they exchanged words and pulled out guns. The two people fired several shots at each other, with one bullet hitting the juvenile.

Police said six other people were inside the store at the time of the shooting, but were not hurt.

A short time later, Pageland police got a call from a local hospital regarding a juvenile who had been shot that came into the emergency room. His condition is unknown at this point.

Once the minor is released from the hospital, authorities said they will be charged with attempted murder, six counts of first-degree assault and battery, unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging of a firearm in town limits.

With the help of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Evans was arrested as his home. He has been charged with attempted murder, six counts of first-degree assault and battery, unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging of a firearm in town limits.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and that there were not any known threats to the public.

