Police: Man kept going back to steal more from store

Aug. 3—An 18-year-old Joplin resident is facing burglary and theft charges after he purportedly broke into a Joplin convenience store a week ago and then returned twice on Sunday to steal more merchandise.

Aaron L. Moore was located Monday at Leonard Park in Joplin and arrested in connection with an investigation of a July 27 break-in at the Zips convenience store at 1902 E. 32nd St. and two subsequent thefts from the store early Sunday morning and Sunday night.

The Newton County prosecutor's office charged Moore with second-degree burglary and stealing and he remained in custody Tuesday on a $10,000 bond.

Joplin police Capt. William Davis said the initial burglary was discovered by an employee who arrived for work at the store the morning of July 27 and found a window shattered. Video surveillance showed a suspect breaking the window and entering the store to steal a variety of items.

Police were notified Sunday that the store had been entered again early that day by a suspect who took vape and THC products and fled. That night, the suspect returned and again forced entry and stole more merchandise, Davis said.