Police: Man who killed another man at Orlando gas station arrested while getting off bus in Georgia

A man who fatally shot another man at a convenience station on St. Patrick’s Day has been arrested while getting off of a bus in Georgia, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said they were called shortly before 4:45 p.m. Friday to the 7-Eleven at Lake Margaret and Dixie Belle drives after Horace Conrad Davidson Jr., 43, shot Marquis Perez, 33.

Perez was discovered with a gunshot wound and was taken to Advent Health East Orlando, where he died.

Read: Off-duty pilot steps in when on-duty pilot has medical emergency mid-flight

Detectives identified Davidson as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Police in Macon, Georgia, arrested Davidson while he was disembarking a transit bus that had arrived from Florida.

Read: 150+ snakes found in home where man was found dead

He has been charged with first-degree homicide and will be extradited to the Orange County Jail.

See a map of the scene below:

On 3/17/23 at approximately 4:40 p.m., East Patrol Officers responded to a shooting call at 3711 Dixie Belle Drive (711 Stores). Upon arrival, they found one adult male with a gunshot wound. The male was transported by OFD to Advent Health East, where he was pronounced deceased. pic.twitter.com/L2nTRmoWDT — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 23, 2023

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.