Police: Man who killed another man at Orlando gas station arrested while getting off bus in Georgia

Jason Kelly
·1 min read

A man who fatally shot another man at a convenience station on St. Patrick’s Day has been arrested while getting off of a bus in Georgia, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said they were called shortly before 4:45 p.m. Friday to the 7-Eleven at Lake Margaret and Dixie Belle drives after Horace Conrad Davidson Jr., 43, shot Marquis Perez, 33.

Perez was discovered with a gunshot wound and was taken to Advent Health East Orlando, where he died.

Detectives identified Davidson as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Police in Macon, Georgia, arrested Davidson while he was disembarking a transit bus that had arrived from Florida.

He has been charged with first-degree homicide and will be extradited to the Orange County Jail.

See a map of the scene below:

