Police: Man killed in Cedar Park was walking on sidewalk with wife when pickup hit him

A man killed by a truck last week while walking with his wife on a sidewalk in Cedar Park has been identified as 65-year-old Ramesh Diwan of India, officials said.

Ismael Sanchez, 21, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with Diwan's death. The charge is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Police were first notified when someone called them at 6:44 p.m. March 25 about a driver, later identified as Sanchez, who was asleep at the wheel of his 2002 Chevrolet pickup at South Bell and Avery Ranch boulevards, according to an affidavit released this week.

Before officers arrived, Sanchez woke up, started driving and hit Diwan, police said. Witnesses told officers that Diwan was walking on a sidewalk on Avery Ranch Boulevard with his wife when Sanchez drove over a curb and hit him, the affidavit said.

It said Diwan was thrown into the air before he struck the bed of the truck and then hit the ground. Sanchez stopped for a moment and then drove away, according to the affidavit.

When officers arrived at the scene, a crowd of people was surrounding Diwan and several vehicles had stopped, police said. Diwan had a severe head injury and was taken to St. David's Round Rock Hospital, where he died the next day from his injury, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses said they last saw Sanchez drive into the Muir Lake Apartments at 12600 Avery Ranch Blvd., the affidavit said. It said police found Sanchez asleep in his parked truck with the engine still running in the apartment complex.

Officers yelled at Sanchez and woke him up, the document said. Sanchez at first told police he didn't remember hitting anyone and that he hadn't had any alcohol to drink, according to the affidavit.

It said Sanchez later told police he had hit someone, saying "I hit him and panicked." He said that earlier in the day he had drunk a beer at a restaurant where his wife worked, according to the affidavit.

Sanchez failed several steps in a field sobriety test, police said. He was released from the Williamson County Jail on Monday after posting bail set at $150,000.

