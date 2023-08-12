Police: Man killed in Covington hit with brick before shooting; 2 arrested

A man is facing charges in connection with a double shooting in Covington that killed one person and injured another, officials said.

Dazzamon Jones, 31, is currently in custody on a warrant for murder, Covington police said on social media Saturday.

Police identified Jones as a suspect on Friday and executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Banklick Street, officials said, adding Jones later surrendered himself to police.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Russell Street around 6:14 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a person shot, officials said.

Once they arrived at the scene, officers found 34-year-old Edgar Lopez dead from at least one gunshot wound and an injured victim, whose identity hasn't been released.

The wounded person was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

A fight preceded the shooting, Lt. Justin Bradbury said. Officials have yet to say what that fight was about.

At least two dozen shots rang out during the incident, Bradbury said.

Jones, of Covington, is currently being held at the Kenton County Detention Center, jail records show. He's scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

Officials say 51-year-old Brian Gray, of West Price Hill, is charged with assault in connection with the incident.

Gray is accused of striking Lopez with a brick two to three times prior to the shooting, according to a criminal citation filed in Kenton County District Court.

Gray is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

