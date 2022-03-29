A man was killed during a shooting in East Price Hill Monday evening, according to Cincinnati police.

Units are on the scene of a shooting at the 700 block of Elberon Avenue, police said around 8:49 p.m.

Police haven't released the man's identity, nor has any suspect information been released.

Officials said more information is forthcoming.

A 17-year-old killed on Sunday marked the 20th homicide of 2022 in Cincinnati.

It has been more than a decade since the city saw that many homicides in the first three months of the year.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Man killed in East Price Hill shooting Monday