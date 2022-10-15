A man was killed in a shooting in Millvale Friday, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers and Cincinnati Fire Department personnel responded around 3:49 p.m. for a reported shooting at the 3100 block of Beekman Street, police said in a news release.

Once at the scene, officers located 32-year-old Davonte Hollis suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should call 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Man killed in Millvale shooting