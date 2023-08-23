Police: Man killed in Monday night Santa Fe crash had run across highway

Aug. 22—An Ohkay Owingeh man was killed late Monday when he was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 84/285 in northern Santa Fe, police said in a news release Tuesday evening.

Isaac Edward John Trujillo, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene early Tuesday morning by the state Office of the Medical Investigator, the release states.

According to police, Trujillo was hit by a young driver as he was running across three lanes of traffic.

A witness saw Trujillo standing next to a vehicle that was pulled over on the side of the road, police said in the news release. After the car left the area, the witness said, Trujillo ran into the highway.

A driver in the left northbound lane, who was a minor, "stated that he saw the male at the last moment and could not slow or stop in time to avoid a collision," the release states. Police said the driver pulled over after striking Trujillo.

The driver was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for evaluation and was released Monday night, police said.

Santa Fe officers shut down a stretch of the highway, routing vehicles to N.M. 599 for much of Monday night.