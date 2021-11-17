Police: Man killed by officer after kidnapping child, holding her at knifepoint

A man was shot and killed after holding a nine-year-old girl at knifepoint, the New Hanover Sheriff's Office reported.

One man is dead after he kidnapped and held a nine-year-old girl at knifepoint.

Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office responded to reports that a man had kidnapped a child just after 8 p.m. Tuesday at 977 Bozeman Road. Law enforcement found the suspect in the front yard of the home holding a knife to a nine-year-old girl's neck and "making threatening statements," according to a news release.

The sheriff's office called in its emergency response team and negotiators determined the man intended to hurt the child again. The girl already had cuts to her neck and head area, according to the news release.

Emergency team operators rescued the child, and the man died after he was shot by an officer.

The child was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She is in stable condition but will need additional surgeries for her injuries. Another victim, an adult man, was transported with life-threatening injuries after he was found in the yard with a gunshot wound to the face.

The officer-involved shooting of the suspect is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Further information will be released as it is made available, according to the news release.

