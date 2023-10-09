Police: Man killed, sheriff’s deputy seriously injured in a Kentucky shooting

One sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured and another man was killed in a shooting in Allen County Saturday, according to Kentucky State Police.

The sheriff’s deputy worked with the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, according to KSP. He suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting but was in stable condition as of Sunday morning.

KSP did not confirm the identity of the deputy, but the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association said the victim was Brad Harper.

“Prayers for Simpson County Chief Deputy Brad Harper,” the sheriff’s association said in a Facebook post. “He was shot in the line of duty last night.”

The shooting happened around 5:10 p.m. on New Buck Creek Road in Adolphus, according to KSP. The shooting happened while officers were looking for a suspect that fled officers in a vehicle just after midnight on the same day.

One man was pronounced dead at the the scene by the Allen County Coroner’s Office, KSP said.

No other details about the shooting were made available. KSP, who is investigating the shooting, said its standard operating procedure is to not release specific information until vital witnesses are interviewed and facts are gathered.