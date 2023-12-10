Police: Man killed from shooting at a motel in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk detectives are investigating a shooting that killed 52-year-old Charles F. Moore on the morning of Dec. 9 at a motel, police said.

Around 5:20 a.m. police were called to the Econo Lodge located at 865 N Military Hwy. for the report of a gunshot victim. They found Moore suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

