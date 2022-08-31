Police: Man killed in shooting in Mt. Oliver

A man was killed in a shooting in Mt. Oliver on Tuesday.

According to a release from Allegheny County police, County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 100 block of Dawes Street at 7:21 p.m.

HAPPENING NOW: Shooting in Mt. Oliver. @AlleghenyCoPD confirms that one person was fatally shot on Dawes Street. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/1K5PcB0jAz — Gigi (@wpxigigi) August 31, 2022

Once on scene, first responders found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Homicide detectives have initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Allegheny County police at 1(833)-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

