Police: Man killed in shooting on Roanoke Ave. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot and killed on Roanoke Avenue in Newport News late Wednesday evening, police said.

Newport News Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 3300 block of Roanoke Avenue, between 33rd Street and 34th Street, around 11:46 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man outside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and police have classified the shooting as a homicide.

Police have not released any other information about the shooting as of early Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.





(Photo – Newport News Police)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.