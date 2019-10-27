Police: Man killed after shootout with officers in Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are investigating the death of a man shot by police.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department says the shooting happened Saturday night. According to a news release , officers were investigating a noise complaint when they were told one neighbor had threatened to shoot another.

The release said officers attempted to question a suspect, who produced a handgun and fired at officers. It says officers returned fire and the man died at a hospital.

The department says it asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to handle the investigation. Under department policy, two unidentified officers were place on administrative leave pending a review of the case.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the dead man was identified as 45-year-old Nan Zhao.