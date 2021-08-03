Police say man killed in St. Paul shooting was 21, investigation continues

Aug. 3—A man fatally shot on St. Paul's East Side was a 21-year-old, police said Tuesday.

Michael Dashawn Redding, of South St. Paul, was killed Monday night on the East Side. No one was under arrest as of Tuesday afternoon and police continue to investigate the motive.

Officers were dispatched about 5:30 p.m. to the 800 block of North Hazel Street, after multiple 911 callers reported shots being fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex, according to police.

They found Redding lying in the parking lot and paramedics pronounced him dead.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.