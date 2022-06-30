Police: Man killed, suspect remains at large following shooting in West End

A Cincinnati Crime Scene Unit parks outside the Hook Fish & Chicken restaurant while investigating a fatal shooting that happened behind the restaurant in West End on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

A man was fatally shot in West End Thursday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Linn Street around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a person shot behind a Hook Fish & Chicken restaurant, Capt. Steve Saunders said.

He said police arrived on the scene to find a victim, identified only as a man in his 60s, who was fatally wounded. The man died at the scene, according to Saunders.

Cincinnati Police investigate a fatal shooting behind the Hook Fish & Chicken restaurant in West End on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Police received information regarding a possible suspect who fled the scene, Saunders said, adding a SWAT team was called to the 800 block of Dayton Street to investigate a three-story building where the suspect may have been hiding.

Saunders said police evacuated and searched the building but they did not find the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

This is the second fatal shooting to happen in West End in less than 24 hours.

Mario Williams, 39, was found shot in the 800 block of Poplar Street in the West End just after midnight Thursday, police said in a statement.

Cincinnati SWAT look for a suspect on Dayton Street in the West End on Thursday, June 30, 2022. A fatal shooting occurred earlier in the day behind the Hook Fish & Chicken restaurant near Dayton Street.

