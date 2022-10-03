Police: Man killed by troopers after hitting 1, striking SUV

Authorities say state police shot and killed a man who struck a trooper with his pickup truck and then crashed into a police sport utility vehicle after an altercation at a northeastern Pennsylvania bar.

State police and Luzerne County prosecutors said troopers from Wilkes-Barre were called to the Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub and Grill in Plains Township at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Police allege that 41-year-old Jason Kilduff of Pittston aimed his pickup at two arriving troopers, hitting one and striking the police SUV.

Police said both troopers fired “while attempting to dodge the vehicle,” which crashed into the bar vestibule, and Kilduff was pronounced dead at the scene

