Police: Man killed in Westwood shooting

A man was killing in a Westwood shooting Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Harrison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and found a male victim with gunshot wounds at the scene.

The Cincinnati Fire Department determined the man to be deceased.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

