Police say man killed woman here and drove body to Tennessee

Jun. 23—HIGH POINT — A High Point man is accused of killing a young woman, stuffing her body into a tote and taking it to another state.

Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, was stopped by Carter County, Tennessee, deputies after law enforcement received reports he was wanted in the homicide of 19-year-old Gianna Rose Delgado. Deputies found Delgado's body in a tote in the car Cadogan was driving.

The High Point Police Department said the homicide was discovered after a tip from the public led officers to check on Delgado's welfare at an apartment on Pallas Way in the northern part of the city just before 12:45 p.m. Monday. Police determined that Delgado appeared to have been killed during an assault and that Cadogan was driving to eastern Tennessee to dispose of her body.

WCYB-TV in Tennessee, citing court documents, reported that a woman from Kingsport, Tennessee, who knew Cadogan online told law enforcement officials on Monday that Cadogan said he strangled his girlfriend during an argument over another man and wanted help disposing of her body and the car he was driving. Cadogan drove to eastern Tennessee thinking the woman would help him, but she was cooperating with law enforcement.

High Point Police Lt. Matt Truitt told The High Point Enterprise that police intend to charge Cadogan with first-degree murder as well as other crimes.

Cadogan has been charged in Tennessee with abuse of a corpse. Cadogan was being held in the Carter County Detention Center in Tennessee with no bond allowed.

High Point police have begun the extradition process to bring Cadogan back to the city to face the murder charge.

