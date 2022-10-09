Police: Man killed, woman injured in Fayetteville shooting

A man was fatally shot in the 1900 block of North Street Saturday evening, Fayetteville police said.

A man was killed and a woman injured in a Saturday evening shooting, Fayetteville police said.

According to Officer Alexandria Hoover, a spokesperson for the Fayetteville Police Department, shots were fired at about 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Street, a residential area off of Ramsey Street. A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Hoover said. His name was not released.

A woman with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening was also found at the scene, according to Hoover. Her name was also not released.

The shooting marks the end of a brief respite for Fayetteville; the city had gone almost a month without a homicide after Sgt. Nicholas Bobo, 22, was killed on Sept. 13.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D. Arnett at 910-929-2565 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: North Street shooting: Man killed, woman injured in Fayetteville