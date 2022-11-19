Police: Man killed, woman injured in shooting while interrupting car prowl in Tukwila

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Tukwila’s Southcenter district Friday night, the Tukwila Police Department announced.

According to police, officers were called to a shooting at a Southcenter parking garage around 6:39 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. Police began lifesaving efforts until medics could arrive.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, while the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Police believe the couple interrupted a car prowl when the suspect opened fire before getting away in a vehicle.

The Tukwila Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact TPD at tips@tukwilawa.gov or call 206-241-2121.