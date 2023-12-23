Police: Man killed, woman injured in ‘targeted shooting’ at Ocala mall

A man was killed and woman was shot in the leg Saturday evening in a shooting at a shopping mall in Ocala, the Ocala Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened at about 3:45 p.m. at the Paddock Mall.

Investigators said the suspect fled and that the mall was evacuated.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

