Police say man killed woman who was retrieving property, turned gun on himself in Kenmore

Police said a woman who had been retrieving property at a Kenmore home was shot by a man who then turned the gun on himself Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the home in the 2300 block of Edwin Avenue at about 4 p.m. and found the 43-year-old woman in the driveway with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police found a 39-year-old male nearby with a gunshot wound to the head.

The two were taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where the woman was pronounced dead. The man was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries as of 9 p.m. Monday.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. The names were withheld pending positive identification and notification of family.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the woman arrived at the home to retrieve some property. After exiting the home, the male followed the victim, produced a handgun and shot her before turning the gun on himself, police said.

At least one handgun was recovered at the scene, along with other evidence.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Police: Woman getting property from home killed; man then shoots self