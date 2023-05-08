Police: Man kills ex-girlfriend, shoots her new boyfriend in Southfield hotel parking lot

Southfield police said a man shot a Detroit couple, who detectives identified as the man's ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, both 41 and of Detroit, with what appeared to be a high-powered assault-style rifle just before 9:30 a.m. Monday as the couple exited the Detroit Marriott Southfield hotel.

The deadly shooting, which left one person dead and put the other in the hospital, has spurred an area-wide dragnet involving other local and federal agencies for an "armed and dangerous" man.

The ex-girlfriend, police said, died and her boyfriend is in critical, but stable, condition.

"We have a person of interest, but we're not releasing any details," Southfield Deputy Police Chief Aaron Huguley said, adding that what he could say was the shooter apparently went to the hotel to find them, and "as they came out into the parking lot, he fired several rounds."

Huguley did not release any names or give a description of the suspect, who he said left in a "dark-colored vehicle."

However, the deputy chief added that detectives do not believe that he is targeting anyone else.

It was unclear how the suspect knew the victims were at the hotel and where the suspect was headed.

But, Huguley said, he is not naming the hospital to protect the new boyfriend in case the suspect tried to find him.

"We're following up on details right now and the investigation is underway," Huguley said, noting that one of the victims identified the suspect as an ex-boyfriend. "Without question we are looking at all the background details to find the suspect's last known whereabouts."

Huguley also did not offer a motive was for the shooting, but suggested the homicide may be connected to domestic violence.

Southfield and other police agencies, Huguley added, are on the lookout for the suspect, persistently seeking to "bring a peaceful resolution" to the manhunt and to hold the person responsible for the shooting and homicide accountable.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Police: Armed man in deadly shooting at Southfield hotel on the loose