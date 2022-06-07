Police: Man kills himself at traffic stop after allegedly trying to abduct child

A man who allegedly tried to abduct a child in Springfield killed himself Monday when officers located him and attempted a traffic stop, according to the Springfield Police Department.

A community member reported the man to Springfield police at 4:18 p.m. Monday, with the caller saying they were actively following someone who unsuccessfully tried to abduct a child in the area of South 48th Street near Daisy Street in Springfield, Sgt. James Wilson said in a news release.

The caller gave a description of the vehicle and where it was going, allowing officers from multiple agencies to find the suspect and his vehicle near the intersection of Camp Creek Road and Highway 126 east of Springfield, Wilson said.

The man drove away. When officers later found him and tried to conduct a traffic stop, the man immediately stopped his vehicle and took his own life, Wilson said.

Zak Gosa-Lewis, public information coordinator for SPD, declined to comment further on the case and how the man killed himself. He said the department would provide updated information when it's available.

"As it's an ongoing investigation, we can't give out more information than what's in the release," Gosa-Lewis said Tuesday afternoon.

The involved child was located and is safely at home with family, Wilson said.

Investigators are trying to determine if there are others with information about the incident or were affected by it to get a clearer understanding of what happened, Wilson said.

Springfield Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 541-726-3721.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com, and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Police: Man kills himself after attempting to abduct a child