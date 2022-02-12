Police: Man with knife arrested at pizza parlor; officer kicked during incident

Redding police investigate an incident at Westside Pizza in the 500 block of North Market Street on Friday night, Feb. 11, 2022. A man armed with a knife tried to enter the business, but employees were able to lock themselves inside.

Redding police arrested a man who tried to enter Westside Pizza while armed with a knife as employees were inside Friday night.

The man also kicked an officer during the arrest.

The employees were able to lock themselves inside the North Market Street business and call 911 when the man tried to force the doors open, police said.

Officers went to the pizza parlor at 7:23 p.m. Friday after a man identified as 60-year-old Michael Lane of Tucson, Arizona, was seen tampering with an employee’s vehicle.

“While still armed with the knife, the suspect then attempted to enter the business,” police said.

An incident at Westside Pizza in the 500 block of North Market Street in Redding drew numerous police Friday night, Feb. 11, 2022.

Lane dropped the knife but didn’t follow officers’ orders.

“Less than lethal options were used to arrest him,” police said.

The man kicked an officer while being taken into custody, but the officer was uninjured.

Police said the case is being forwarded to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges that include trespassing; resisting, obstructing and delaying a peace officer; and battery on a peace officer.

