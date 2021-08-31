Police: Man knocked unconscious in disagreement over cellphone

Aug. 31—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man knocked another man unconscious in a disagreement over a cellphone, police say.

Mark A. Coleman, 57, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of substantial battery and bail jumping, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Coleman is free on a $2,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with the victim and witness.

Coleman returns to court Oct. 13.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was called at 1 p.m. Saturday to assist EMS personnel concerning a man with unknown issues at Wilson Park.

The officer arrived to find blood on the grass and a few people sitting on a nearby bench.

A witness identified the man who was being treated by EMS personnel. The witness said that when the man asked Coleman if he could use Coleman's cellphone, Coleman punched the man and the man dropped unconscious to the ground.

The witness said Coleman then ran to his vehicle and drove off.

The man was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. He had an open laceration to the right side of his mouth that required stitches.

The man told police he was struck from the side or behind. He did not see his attacker coming. The man said he could not recall exactly what happened as he fell to the ground and may have lost consciousness.

At 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a police officer conducted a random registration check on a Buick and learned it was registered to Coleman, who also had an active arrest warrant in Eau Claire County.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified Coleman as the driver. Coleman admitted he knew about the warrant and the officer arrested him.

When the officer asked Coleman about the fight at Wilson Park, Coleman said the man had taken his cellphone off of the picnic table and refused to give it back. Coleman said he punched the man and knocked him out.

Coleman said he was aiming for the man's chin and hit him with a hook and upper cut punch. Coleman said he assumed his punches hit the man's chin because the man fell to the ground.

Coleman said he then left the scene. Coleman said he was acting in self defense because the man had stolen his property.

Coleman was free on bond for a pending felony case in Eau Claire County. A condition of the bond prohibited him from committing new crimes.

If convicted of the felony charges, Coleman could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.