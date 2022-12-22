Police: Man leads Massillon officers on high-speed chase, rams cruisers

MASSILLON – An Akron man who led city police on a high-speed chase through Stark County and rammed a police cruiser that then hit an officer has been charged with several felonies.

The 28-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with felony failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, vandalism and tampering with evidence, and misdemeanor charges of operating in willful or wanton disregard to safety of persons or property, receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools, operating a vehicle without a valid license and failure to turn or stop with signals.

Massillon police attempted to conduct a traffic stop at 3:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 7800 block of Hills and Dales Road. The vehicle had been seen in the area of a catalytic converter theft

The vehicle failed to stop and fled from the officer, a news release posted on Facebook said.

Two Massillon cruisers and the Ohio State Highway Patrol pursued the vehicle.

The pursuit lasted 13 minutes and traveled 10 miles. The suspect vehicle reached speeds of 90 mph, the release said.

The chase ended in the 4500 block of Aultman Avenue NW in Lake Township. The suspect rammed the police cruisers with his vehicle, causing damage to the cruisers and causing a cruiser to strike an officer on the scene.

The suspect's vehicle became stuck in a ditch and he was apprehended.

The man was booked in the Stark County Jail. The officers involved in the incident are OK, according to a Facebook post.

