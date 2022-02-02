Police: Man leads pursuit in EC County at speeds of 120 mph

Feb. 2—EAU CLAIRE — A Chicago man pulled over for speeding on Interstate 94 led authorities on a high-speed pursuit in Eau Claire County that reached speeds of 120 mph, police said.

Demario D. Bass, 29, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and eluding an officer.

Bass is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint:

A state trooper was conducting traffic enforcement on I-94 at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 in Osseo when he saw a car driving 78 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop and approached the driver. He asked the driver, who was later identified as Bass, why it took him so long to stop after the trooper activated his emergency lights. Bass said there was another vehicle on the shoulder and he wanted to get in front of it.

Bass told the trooper he left his driver's license in Illinois and didn't have anything on him that would identify himself.

Bass wrote his name, age and address on a notepad and gave it to the trooper. Bass left the scene when the trooper went back to his squad car to check on Bass' information.

Bass accelerated to speeds of 110 mph on I-94 and exited onto Highway HH at the Foster exit. He was driving at 80 mph when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

Bass went back onto the interstate and then reached speeds of 120 mph. The trooper then lost sight of the vehicle.

Other troopers located Bass' vehicle when he was on U.S. 53 in Eau Claire and exited onto Golf Road. One trooper saw the vehicle run a red light at Golf Road and Highway 93.

This trooper activated his emergency light but terminated his pursuit out of concern for the safety of the general public when Bass traveled northbound in the southbound lanes on Highway 93.

Troopers gained a driver's license photo of Bass from Illinois authorities. The trooper who first pulled him over positively identified him from the photo.

Citations for fleeing an officer and recklessly endangering safety were mailed to Bass.

If convicted of both charges, Bass could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison.