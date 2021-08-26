Police: Man left dogs in hot car, summonsed to court

Aug. 26—AMESBURY — Two dogs belonging to a Nahant man were taken from him after police say he left them in a Jeep on Tuesday afternoon so long they were in serious distress and needed to be brought to a veterinarian for immediate treatment.

Steven Cleary, 54, of Bass Point Road was issued a summons to appear in Newburyport District Court on two counts of animal cruelty.

Massachusetts General Law states that anyone convicted of cruelty to animals faces up to 7 years in prison or 2 1/2 years in a house of corrections. Offenders can also be fined up to $5,000 and lose custody of the animals.

It was 89 degrees outside when Amesbury police Officer Teagan Davis responded to the Friend Street municipal parking lot about 5 p.m. upon a report by a good Samaritan who saw two dogs in distress inside a black Jeep parked in direct sunlight.

The dogs, a Newfoundland and a Labrador, were sweating profusely and drooling. Two windows were down a quarter of the way but there was no water inside, and one of the dogs was leashed in a way that did not allow it to lie down, according to police Chief Craig Bailey.

"My heart was torn about the dogs," Bailey said. "They looked like they were in distress for a while."

Bailey said Davis learned that the owner was not likely to return for hours. The dogs, both with elevated temperatures, were taken and brought to a nearby veterinarian for treatment. Bailey said the dogs would pull through but shuddered to think what would have happened had not a good Samaritan notified police.

"Everybody felt so bad," Bailey added.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, cracking open the windows of a car will do very little or nothing to reduce the temperature inside the cabin.

Temperatures inside a vehicle can rise almost 20 degrees in 10 minutes, and almost 30 degrees in 20 minutes. At one hour, the inside temperature can be more than 40 degrees higher than the outside temperature.