Police: Man left with tools from auction without paying

Justin Strawser, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
Mar. 5—DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Lehighton man who bid on tools and equipment at a public auction in November allegedly left without paying for those items, according to state police at Milton.

Trooper Matthew Mills charged Corey Miles Wentz, 46, of Pinetop Drive, with two misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception. The charges were filed in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

The auction was on Nov. 24 at a property in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Wentz purchased a yellow CountyLine Log Splitter, a red Scott Mower jack and miscellaneous tools, totaling $392.50. He allegedly loaded them into his pick up truck and left without paying for the items, police said.

When the auctioneer contacted Wentz on Nov. 30, Wentz allegedly told him that he left the check on the table prior to leaving but then admitted to leaving without providing payment. He told the auctioneer that he would meet him on Dec. 2 to provide payment but Wentz allegedly did not show up to pay for the items.

